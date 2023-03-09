Open in App
Brunswick, GA
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Brunswick man convicted of false imprisonment, felony stalking and sexual battery

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

2 days ago

Ron Adams Weeks, 42, of Brunswick, is looking at a maximum of 21 years behind bars. A jury trial in Glynn County Superior Court convicted Weeks of false imprisonment, felony stalking and sexual battery.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that began in April of 2021. Weeks went to a county office and was assisted by the victim, a Glynn County employee.

Following their initial interaction, Weeks began to come by the county employee’s office on a regular basis and not leave her office. He would also harass her with telephone calls and would wait for the victim outside of her office and follow her to her vehicle.

The victim’s supervisor told Weeks he was to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the office.

A good behavior warrant was filed by the victim but Weeks again went to the office after that warrant had expired.

The situation reached its most dangerous point when Weeks got behind the victim, pushed her against a table and sexually assaulted her. He then moved her towards another area and detained her until she was able to distract him. The victim got away from Weeks and ran to another person in the building and asked for help to call 911.

On Tues., Mar. 7, a jury found Weeks guilty of false imprisonment, felony stalking and sexual battery. On the current charges, Weeks is facing a possible 21 years to serve -- 10 years as to the false imprisonment, 10 years to the felony stalking and one year to the sexual battery.

Weeks will be sentenced as a repeat offender as he has at least three prior felony convictions. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Mar. 17, 2023.

