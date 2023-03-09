Open in App
Jacksonville, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville Education Foundation announces 2023 Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament

By Cynthia Miranda,

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Jacksonville Education Foundation is inviting the community to attend the 2023 Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament.

The event is scheduled for June 3 at Lake Jacksonville.

Each team will need to have two people. There will also be cash and door prizes.

Anglers will begin fishing at 6 a.m. and weigh in will be at 12 p.m. Lunch will also be provided.

The foundation put on their first fishing tournament in June of 2021 to honor Pete Spencer Lammons Jr., who grew up in Jacksonville. He died in a boat accident when he was 77-years-old.

Lammons was a Texas Longhorn and former NFL player.

The Jacksonville Education Foundation provides scholarships to students. In 2022, the organization also provided thousands in grants to different JISD campuses. The foundation has awarded more than $120,000 to students over the past few years.

