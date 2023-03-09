Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

‘Anti-police’: Widow of Kansas City cop killed in wreck wants prosecutor to step aside

By Bill Lukitsch,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEl4F_0lCXOYvz00

The widow of a Kansas City police officer killed in a February wreck wants the criminal case of an accused reckless driver to be handled by someone other than Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, saying she believes her office is “anti-police.”

At issue is the criminal case against Jerron Lightfoot , of Tonganoxie, Kansas, who faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Lightfoot is accused of causing the deaths of Officer James Muhlbauer and Jesse Eckes, 52, a pedestrian who was also killed in the car wreck.

Cassie Muhlbauer, widow of James Muhlbauer, signed a letter addressed to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday calling for another prosecutor to step in. She and her supporters contend the bond set for Lightfoot was too low to begin with and want assurances that he will ultimately spend time in prison.

The letter further accuses Baker of “many conflicts of interest” in cases involving members of law enforcement generally.

“It is clear that this is only a concern if it has political benefit to Jean Peters Baker and her office,” the letter says. “We are officially asking for the Jackson County Prosecutors office to be removed from this case due to a strong conflict of interest with numerous cases against KCPD and its personnel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ErnN_0lCXOYvz00
Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer and his partner Champ were killed in the line of duty, the man accused of manslaughter in the crash has been released on bond The Kansas City Star

The letter was submitted to Bailey’s office electronically on Wednesday afternoon. It was drafted and sent by Justin Huttie, a former KCPD officer and partner of Muhlbauer’s who is assisting the family.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, shared a statement with The Star on Wednesday saying there is “no apparent conflict in this case.”

“We will prosecute this case vigorously and ethically on behalf of all victims involved, as we do in all cases,” the statement says, adding that the office prosecutes teachers, nurses and priests without being “anti-education,” “anti-nursing” or “anti-Catholic.”

On Feb. 15, around 10:15 p.m., Muhlbauer was driving his patrol car on Truman Road near Benton Boulevard. Lightfoot, traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour two seconds before impact, blew a red light and struck the patrol car on its driver’s side, according to court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtYPs_0lCXOYvz00
Kansas City police were investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle that Wednesday night near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer, 42, and his police K-9, Champ, died after the wreck. Kansas City Police also identified Jesse Eckes, 52, as the pedestrian killed in the wreck. Bill Lukitsch/blukitsch@kcstar.com

Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner “Champ” were killed. Eckes, the pedestrian, was a bystander fatally struck in a resulting second collision.

Lightfoot was charged in Jackson County with two felonies the following day. He was released from the Jackson County jail after posting $3,000 in bond.

As Cassie Muhlbauer and supporters seek intervention in the criminal case, the attorney general apparently lacks the authority to do anything independently.

Madeline Sieren, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, said state law only allows for two instances where the attorney general’s office can move in to prosecute.

One would require a ruling by a judge that disqualifies a local prosecutor from the case. The other would be if a prosecutor requests the assistance of the attorney general’s office.

“The Attorney General’s Office has the resources on hand ready to deploy to assist in a local prosecution in either of those two instances,” Sieren said in a statement to The Star.

Under Missouri law, Lightfoot faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter if convicted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Judge rules convicted killer David Jungerman is not competent to be sentenced
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Convicted Kansas City killer David Jungerman deemed incompetent
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Kansas City man convicted in Northland slaying faces second murder charge
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KC man charged after shooting and chase through Grandview ends in 2 arrests
Grandview, MO22 hours ago
Man charged in deaths of Kansas City officer and pedestrian has a past record of careless driving
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS14 hours ago
Widow of fallen KC officer asks Missouri AG for new prosecutor
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
MO man who shouted Jan. 6 police were ‘a little speed bump’ pleads guilty to felonies
Drexel, MO19 hours ago
Victim dies days after shooting near Kansas City bus stop
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO18 hours ago
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man allegedly shot at police and feds in Overland Park, prompting standoff at apartment
Overland Park, KS14 hours ago
Man who pleaded guilty in Northland murder now accused of killing man in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City police open homicide investigation for gunshot victim found at bus stop
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Aunt: Description of body found in woods matches missing teen Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO19 hours ago
8 pounds of fentanyl powder seized following standoff in KCMO
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Family members confirm body recovered from Gladstone pond matches description of missing teen Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO19 hours ago
Inmate at Leavenworth prison dies a day after arriving
Leavenworth, KS1 day ago
Pedestrian seriously injured in Kansas City hit-and-run crash
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Woman on run from feds discovered living in Lenexa under stolen identity: US Marshals
Lenexa, KS1 day ago
KC man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on two indictments for illegal firearms
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
MISSING IN KANSAS: FBI offers $5,000 reward for info on missing 13-year-old KC boy
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Ex-Johnson County day care worker pleads guilty to abusing infants: Prosecutors
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
FBI offering reward for info on Kansas City teen missing for over a month
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC-area firearm store settles lawsuit over gun trafficking. Will it make a difference?
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy