Here Are the 56 Democrats and 47 Republicans Who Voted to Withdraw U.S. Soldiers from Syria

The United States has about 900 soldiers in Syria, where they conduct strikes against remnants of ISIS, the terrorist organization that once controlled large swaths of territory in the country and also Iraq.

On Wednesday, the House voted on a resolution introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to withdraw those forces within 180 days of passage. However, the resolution came up well short as it was overwhelmingly voted down 321-103.

The terse resolution states:

Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove the United States Armed Forces from Syria. Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress directs the President to remove the United States Armed Forces from Syria by not later than the date that is 180 days after the date of the adoption of this concurrent resolution.

The Yeas and Nays are an interesting cross-section of lawmakers who, in many ways could not be more different. But on the issue of U.S. military interventionism, they are largely in agreement.

Among the diverse set voting in favor include Gaetz, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Chip Roy (R-TX) Cori Bush (D-MO), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) Ro Khanna (D-CA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Here’s the roll call for the Yea votes. Democratic members’ names are italicized:

