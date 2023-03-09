Open in App
Boston, MA
Local woman traveled cross-country for new passport after officials warn of significant delays

By Lindsey Thorpe, John Monahan,

2 days ago
Travelers may have to wait longer to get a passport this year as demand skyrockets.

The State Department is citing “unprecedented demand” in their latest update on passport processing. They say it far surpasses the number of passport applications seen during previous surges in international travel.

“It’s just unbelievable what’s going on in Europe- everyone is going to Europe,” said Terry Strauss, the owner of Dedham travel.

Currently, it’s taking the department 8-11 weeks for routine passport processing, and even expedited processing for an extra $60 has an estimated wait time of 5-7 weeks.

Lauren Danzig, a Massachusetts resident, told Boston 25 she waited 14 weeks before contacting the passport office, who said there were no openings in New England and if she wanted to get her passport she needed to fly to Seattle.

“You’d literally be on the phone, and they’d be like something is in NH and they be like no it’s gone! It was like the Hunger Games to try to get an appt,” said Danzig.”

Finally, after Danzig spent the day at the Seattle passport office, she got her update passport and was able to make her vacation overseas.

To get out in front of the rush, the department says it is aggressively recruiting and hiring across their passport agencies and centers and opening a satellite office to help process applications.

But for anyone planning to travel abroad, the department says to make sure that passport is up-to-date as soon as possible.

“We encourage all Americans to check their passport expiration date before making any definitive plans for international travel, and to take action to renew their passport well in advance of international travel this year,” the State Department said. “This is especially important as we approach what is expected to be our busiest summer travel season on record.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

