These hurdles remain for a Jets-Aaron Rodgers deal to get done

Saleh likes to tell free agents that winning in New York is like nowhere else. Rodgers has accomplished so much that it is tough to sell him on having anything left to prove.
But he could add to his legacy if he could bring the Jets to the Super Bowl, which has not been done in 54 years.
Going back to his introductory press conference, Saleh revealed why he clicks so well with players.
“Can you help them make plays on Sundays so they can get paid as much as possible,” Saleh said. “That is the goal of every single coach and everybody who has some type of impact on the players or has a connection to the players and that is going to be the goal of this entire organization. It’s to make sure we do everything we can to connect to their wellbeing and to help them make plays on Sunday so they get paid as much as possible.”
Rodgers is already doing pretty well with his paycheck, but Tuesday’s meeting was a get-to-know you session between the Jets and Rodgers, who has some history with Saleh because of his friendship with Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
But this is a major decision for Rodgers and he surely wants to get to know the Jets’ leaders before joining them.
There are hurdles to clear before a trade gets done.
The Jets and Packers probably have the framework of a deal in place or things would not have advanced this far. But Rodgers needs to feel comfortable with the Jets and Rodgers also may need to rework his contract to facilitate a trade.
The Jets and Rodgers took a big step toward making a trade happen with Tuesday’s meeting. Now, they have to close the deal or it will feel like another terrible Jets loss.
