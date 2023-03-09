Shawn Kemp booked in alleged drive-by shooting in Washington

Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star, has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting in Washington.

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that there were shots fired following an altercation between the occupants of two cars in a parking lot.

One of the cars fled the scene; a gun was later recovered.

Shawn Kemp speaks at Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement ceremony in 2019. Getty Images

No injuries were reported.

According to Tacoma Police, a 53-year-old male was booked for drive-by shooting and that there is an ongoing investigation.

Per the Pierce County Corrections records, Kemp was booked at 5:58 p.m. Pacific Time and charged with a felony.

Shawn Kemp, seen posting up Michael Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals, has been booked for alleged Drive-By Shooting in Washington. NBAE via Getty Images

He remains in custody, according to inmate records.

Drive-by shooting is a Class B felony in Washington, carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Kemp played in the NBA from 1990-2004, starring on the Seattle Supersonics and also making multiple All-Star teams as a member of the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers before concluding his career with the Magic.

Shawn Kemp throws out first pitch at Mariners game in 2015. Getty Images

Kemp became an NBA star, thanks in part, to his high-flying dunks.

He and Gary Payton led the Sonics to the 1996 NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

He had previously been arrested for drug possession in Washington in 2005, for which he was formally charged and pleaded guilty.

He was arrested again in 2006 for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Houston, Tex.

Earlier this month, Kemp opened a second Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis dispensary, both located in Seattle.