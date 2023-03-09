Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp is behind bars Wednesday night on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

Kemp, 53, was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested near the Tacoma Mall.

KIRO 7 obtained video shot outside the mall showing a man in red standing next to a Porsche, which KIRO 7 has confirmed is registered to Kemp.

Moments later, we see that man get into the car and speed away. Another clip shows the man pulled over by police and being placed in handcuffs.

“I was helping a customer and I heard a couple shots, and the mail lady was coming in and she said, ‘The guy in the red vest just shot somebody,’” said a witness that wished to remain anonymous. “And then I ran over there and locked all my doors and started videotaping it.”

“I’m not saying it would be any better, but if it was like DUI or something of that nature, you kind of see it,” said Robert, who did not want to be shown on camera. “But like a drive-by shooting, Shawn Kemp — he’s not shooting basketballs, right?”

KIRO 7 checked jail records, which show a Shawn Travis Kemp with the same age and same booking date arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the former Sonics legend was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being investigated in connection with the shooting.

Responding officers learned that an altercation took place between two parties in cars. One of the drivers allegedly fired several rounds at the occupants of the other car.

The victim’s vehicle left the area.

Police say a gun was recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

“It’s becoming a regular occurrence, unfortunately,” said the witness. “I mean, that’s probably the fourth one this month.”

An arraignment for Kemp is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.