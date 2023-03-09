Twitter reacts to Tar Heels ACC Tournament win over Boston College

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in action Wednesday night, playing Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Heading into the game North Carolina found themselves on the first four out for Joe Lunardi Bracketology, making the ACC tournament run vital off dancing hopes. It was clear from the start that UNC understood the assignment outplaying Boston College on both ends of the floor.

North Carolina continued to cook up success on the court. However, it did encounter a major scare, with Armando Bacot leaving the first half , rolling the same ankle he did in early January in the Virginia game. Thankfully for North Carolina, Bacot returned in the second half to help finish off Boston College.

The Tar Heels were able to cruise for most of the second half en route to the 85-61 win.

Caleb Love led all scorers with 22 points. Meanwhile, RJ Davis tacked on 18 points and four rebounds. North Carolina has a date with Virginia for the third time this season, splitting the first two meetings.

Before discussing what is next, we look at how Twitter reacted to the Tar Heels taking down Boston College.

