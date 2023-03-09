Right player, right time, right result: Late long ball lifts UK softball in home opener.

The 16 th -ranked University of Kentucky softball team spent the past month crisscrossing America playing against many of the nation’s most respected and talented programs.

Upon finally returning to Lexington for their home opener at John Cropp Stadium on Wednesday, the Wildcats couldn’t have expected what they got: a major test from a Dayton squad that’s won only six times in 15 games this season.

Trailing 4-2 with two outs in the sixth inning of the seven-inning affair, Kentucky finally took care of business on the bat of a veteran.

Kayla Kowalik reached on a bunt single. Vanessa Nesby also got aboard via a single. Junior shortstop Erin Coffel then cleared the bases with a three-run home run to center field that gave the Wildcats the 5-4 lead that ended up being the final score.

Dayton scored three runs in the first off UK starting pitcher Kennedy Sullivan. Alexia Lacatena held the Flyers in check for the next two innings. Then UK’s ace, Stephanie Schoonover (8-1) came on to close the door and earn the victory. Schoonover gave up one run on two hits over the final four innings while striking out seven.

Kowalik had three of Kentucky’s 10 hits Wednesday, and Coffel had two, including the home run and a double.

Kentucky (13-5-1) returns to the road this week for its Southeastern Conference-opening series at 25 th -ranked Missouri (16-6) , a three-game set starting Friday at 5 p.m. EST (SEC Network Plus).