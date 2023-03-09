Open in App
Warren, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Third suspect charged in Ohio fatal arson goes before judge

By Nadine Grimley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpVJX_0lCXLW3u00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of a Warren teenager was arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Zackary Gurd pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $500,000.

Youngstown woman arrested after 5-year-old found home alone

Gurd was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Sunday night after arriving back in Ohio from Virginia where he was arrested last month.

Gurd and co-defendants Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were charged stemming from the investigation into the January 19th fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

“The evidence is going to be quite strong. There’s a video from inside the house showing him (Gurd) with a gas can pouring gasoline inside of the home,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker. “There’s also video evidence from various cameras between here and Youngstown showing the defendant with the two c0-defendants arriving to and leaving the residence.”

If convicted, Gurd could face the death penalty. He’s due back in court in two weeks for a pretrial hearing.

Both Daviduk and Zarlingo are also scheduled to have hearings later this month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrest announced in Akron cold case murder
Akron, OH20 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Ohio murder suspect arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH20 hours ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH21 hours ago
Canton drug bust turns up 1 lb. of suspected meth, guns
Canton, OH18 hours ago
Second man charged in Lisbon murder case
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Suspect in gun theft case ordered held on juvenile court probation violation
Campbell, OH1 day ago
Trumbull County man pleads guilty in overdose case
North Bloomfield, OH1 day ago
Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Garfield Heights murder suspect arrested in Cleveland, US Marshals say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH1 day ago
Ohio woman pleads guilty to charges after viral abuse video
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Illegal junkyard upsetting Youngstown neighborhood
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Victim in serious condition after hit and run in Warren
Warren, OH1 day ago
Streetsboro police release screenshot of sextortion suspect
Streetsboro, OH2 days ago
Local village official accused of assaulting woman
New Middletown, OH3 days ago
Report: Ohio woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Polk Woman Accused of Assaulting Juvenile Who Admitted to Killing Her Chickens
Polk, PA1 day ago
Warrant: Man held woman captive; raped, tortured her
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Tables flipped, dishes broken during Ohio restaurant brawl
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
55-year-old Canton man found shot to death in the driver seat of his running car
Canton, OH21 hours ago
Missing Boardman woman found
Boardman, OH2 days ago
2 arrested for 2021 murder of 20-year-old who was driving in Akron
Akron, OH2 days ago
Man woken up by cops led them on chase through Ohio
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
11 East Cleveland police officers indicted; videos show them beating suspects
East Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Jury trial to begin for 78-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
Tallmadge, OH3 days ago
19-year-old Ashtabula man with guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana arrested, sheriff says
Ashtabula, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy