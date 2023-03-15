How long is Luka Doncic out? Thigh injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star

The Mavericks have been without Doncic after he aggravated a thigh injury in early March. At 35-35, Dallas finds itself in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Only 1.5 games separate it from Utah in 11th and New Orleans in 12th.
How long will Doncic be sidelined? Here is what we know about his injury and when he could return to the court.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic underwent an MRI that came back "clean."
Doncic has been playing through the injury as of late, telling reporters on March 5 that it has been bothering him "for the past week."
"It's just the strength," Doncic said of his thigh following a loss to the Suns on March 5. "When I try to shoot or jump, I feel like this leg is a little bit weaker. Pain-wise it's a little bit, but it's not too bad."
Doncic has missed three games with the injury. He'll miss his fourth straight on Friday against the Lakers.
