How long is Luka Doncic out? Thigh injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star

Luka Doncic participated in practice ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers, but it's still not clear when he'll return.

The Mavericks have been without Doncic after he aggravated a thigh injury in early March. At 35-35, Dallas finds itself in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Only 1.5 games separate it from Utah in 11th and New Orleans in 12th.

How long will Doncic be sidelined? Here is what we know about his injury and when he could return to the court.

What is Luka Doncic's injury?

After initially playing hobbled against the Pelicans on March 8, the Mavericks shared that Doncic's night would end early because of a left thigh strain.

While Doncic was not listed on the injury report ahead of the game, he seemed to be limited physically from the beginning.

Here is the play in which he appears to aggravate the thigh injury:

This season, Doncic is averaging 33.0 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

How long will Luka Doncic be out?

Following the loss in New Orleans, Doncic replied "not good" when asked how he was feeling, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez .

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic underwent an MRI that came back "clean."

Doncic has been playing through the injury as of late, telling reporters on March 5 that it has been bothering him "for the past week."

"It's just the strength," Doncic said of his thigh following a loss to the Suns on March 5. "When I try to shoot or jump, I feel like this leg is a little bit weaker. Pain-wise it's a little bit, but it's not too bad."

Doncic has missed three games with the injury. He'll miss his fourth straight on Friday against the Lakers.

Here are Dallas' next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV March 17 at Lakers 10:30 p.m. NBA TV March 20 at Grizzlies 8 p.m. NBA TV March 22 vs. Warriors 7:30 p.m. ESPN March 24 vs. Hornets 8:30 p.m. — March 26 at Hornets 1 p.m. —

