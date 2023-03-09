Open in App
New Orleans, LA
How long is Brandon Ingram out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans forward

By Benyam Kidane,

2 days ago

The Pelicans' injury woes took another turn tonight with Brandon Ingram exiting their game against the Dallas Mavericks with an ankle injury.

Ingram has struggled with injuries this season, returning to the lineup at the end of January after missing 28 games with a toe injury.

Here's what we know about Ingram's latest injury and his status with the Pelicans moving forward.

What is Brandon Ingram's injury?

Ingram exited the game just before halftime and did not return from the locker room as the second half got underway.

Shortly after, the Pelicans announced that he was done for the night, confirming he had been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

He exited the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 18 minutes.

Entering tonight's contest, Ingram has appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 46.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line.

How long will Brandon Ingram be out?

It's unclear if Ingram will miss any time with the injury. Check back here for more updates as they become available

Pelicans schedule 2022-23

Here are New Orleans' next 5 games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET)
March 11 vs. Thunder 8:30 p.m.
March 12 vs. Trail Blazers 7 p.m.
March 14 vs. Lakers 8 p.m.
March 17 at Rockets 8 p.m.
March 19 at Rockets 7 p.m.

Brandon Ingram career stats, highlights

  • 18.9 points per game
  • 5.1 rebounds per game
  • 3.9 assists per game
  • 32.8 minutes per game
  • 46.2 percent shooting
  • 36.3 percent 3-point shooting
  • 77.7 percent free throw shooting

