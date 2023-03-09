Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Draymond Green fires back at 'clown' Dillon Brooks ahead of Warriors-Grizzlies matchup

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,

2 days ago

There's no love lost between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies , and as the two teams prepare to square off in Memphis on Thursday, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks are adding more fuel to the fire.

Green unleashed a fiery rant on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast Wednesday against Brooks, who he called an "idiot" and "clown." Green's comments were a direct response to Brooks' recent interview , where the Grizzlies star flat out said: "I don't like Draymond at all. I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them."

"I, quite frankly, wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either," Green said. "You were a little kid in high school watching us win championships. You should be happy that you even witnessed that… You’re a fan."

HOW DID WE GET HERE? Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks blasts Draymond Green, Warriors

The budding rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies reached a climax last season during the Western Conference semifinals when Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant Foul 2 on Warriors guard Gary Payton II in Game 3. Brooks was suspended one game for the play that subsequently broke Payton's elbow. The Warriors advanced with a 4-2 series win and Payton didn’t return until the NBA Finals.

Brooks reignited the feud recently by saying no one would know who Green was if it weren't for the Warriors: "His game is cool -- with Golden State -- but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

On Wednesday, Green said Brooks' comments highlight his low basketball IQ.

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said. "Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And you’re running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you. That’s just a fact. I know dynasty-like players. They aren’t clowns. That doesn’t work when building a dynasty."

OPINION: Draymond Green is right about Black History Month but he needs to meet Ron DeSantis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suTwO_0lCXL11s00
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies exchange word with each other during the second quarter at Chase Center on December 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

The Warriors have won both games against the Grizzlies so far this season, including a Christmas Day matchup at home, where six Warriors received technical fouls. Both teams will play each other two more times before the end of the season, including Thursday's matchup in Memphis.

Both teams have plenty of bulletin board material.

The Grizzlies will be without leader Ja Morant as he takes time away from the court to seek help after he appeared to flash a gun on an Instagram video over the weekend.

Contributing: Jaylon Thompson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Draymond Green fires back at 'clown' Dillon Brooks ahead of Warriors-Grizzlies matchup

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This 3x 6th Man of The Year?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Draymond Green fires back at ‘clown’ and says ‘this idiot’ is reason why his team will never win NBA title
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA29 days ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Takes Another Shot at Dillon Brooks After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kansas coach Bill Self will miss entire Big 12 tournament after successful medical procedure
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lakers News: Can Los Angeles Beat The Odds And Win At Home Against Raptors?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Draymond refused to take Brooks' 'bait' in face-to-face incident
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Warriors vs. Grizzlies highlights, results: Tyus Jones steps up as Memphis earns first win over Golden State
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers News: Los Angeles Gifts LeBron James With Gaudy New Chain
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy