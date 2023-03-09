Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
Spectacular Circus to perform at the American Bank Center

By Shane Rackley,

2 days ago
The circus is coming to town! The Spectacular Circus to be more precise.

March 10- March 12, Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi will bring his acrobats, aerialists, dare-devils, clowns, elephants, contortionists, and much more to the American Bank Center.

For over 60 years, the Carden family has brought hundreds of thousands of audience members the thrill that only a real three-ring circus can deliver.

Doors open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities including performer meet and greet, animal rides, interactive fun, and much more.

Tickets start at $18 and are on sale now online or one hour before show time at the American Bank Center Arena located at 1901 North Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Show Schedule:

Friday, March 10: 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11: 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12: 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

