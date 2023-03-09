Male TAMU-CC students march in heels for Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, students and faculty members at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi marched in heels on a mission to make an impact in their community, on Wednesday.

The event was called "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes", and this march strived to stop rape, sexual assault, and gender violence.

Participating members were asked to step out of their comfort zones and take a walk in heels around campus.

This would challenge gender stereotypes while raising awareness of sexualized violence towards women.

"I think the idea behind it, by asking men to challenge stereotypes of gender is kind of silly," Daniel Bartholomay, an assistant sociology professor at TAMU-CC said. "But I think it is important when dealing with serious conversations about sexual assault and rape culture to kind of lighten the mood a little bit and encourage people to engage in these conversations."

Organizations such as The Purple Door , with a mission to help sexually assaulted victims transition back into the community, and islander feminists along with the LGBTQ community were present at this event engaging and providing the community with more information.

