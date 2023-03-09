Open in App
Detroit, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Detroit's 'ShotStopper' program delivers payments to stop gun violence

By Simon Shaykhet,

2 days ago
A $10 million dollar community violence intervention program plans to reduce homicides and shootings in Detroit. The city is offering performance grants of up to $700,000 as part of the program.

“I don’t think anybody wants to die. I don’t think they are already committed to murder. If they get to where they can care about their own life, they can care about someone else’s life.” says Pastor Mo Hardwick.

Hardwick is doubling down on his message of promoting peace.

“Stop it before it gets there. I got a real plan,” says Hardwick.

He says conflict resolution, talking, and showing respect to those who we disagree with are all parts of the solution.

“We are looking for community-based organizations and non-profits. We are looking for violence interrupters that have been doing this type of work,” says Dep. Mayor Todd Bettison.

The Deputy Mayor says they plan to have their first round of organizations picked by July 1st, with their first review a few months later.

“In a 3-5 mile area, if they beat the city-wide trend by 10%, they get a performance bonus,” adds Bettison.

Also speaking out, is Sandra Turner-Handy, an activist in the 9th precinct.

“We are all committed to making this a safe community. Our residents deserve to walk their communities without fear,” says Turner-Handy.

Bettison adds “You’ve seen our activists and groups with police, and actually go into neighborhoods. We all know who they are.”

For more information visit: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/office-chief-financial-officer/ocfo-divisions/office-contracting-and-procurement/supplier-portal-information-and-instructions

