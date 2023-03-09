‘Remarkable Women’ finalist Wanda Morrison is Kenbridge’s first female and first Black mayor
By Heather Hope,
2 days ago
KENBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — There are no days off for Wanda Morrison.
“Too many things that I could get involved with in the community,” Morrison said.
Her community is her life in the small town of Kenbridge, Virginia located about 12 miles from Blackstone and Fort Pickett. Growing up there, Morrison was always an overachiever from her days at Central High School. She participated in cheerleading, varsity basketball, softball and color guard and also played trumpet in the marching band. She even graduated early at 16 years old after taking an English class over the summer.
“Went to VCU, I went to Strayer, I have my master’s in business administration and management,” Morrison said with a big smile as she talked to her friends and colleagues in town manager Tony Matthews’ office.
Morrison joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1979 after an ex-boyfriend dared her, saying she wouldn’t make it. Challenge accepted – Wanda ultimately served 38 years in the reserves.
“When I became a sergeant major in the army reserves, there was about 8% of the entire army reserve who were female sergeant majors,” Morrison said.
Her military career took her to all 50 states helping soldiers transition from the battlefield to the home front. Morrison met her Iraq war veteran husband Ray Morrison — originally from West Virginia — at Fort Lee, and they have two children.
While in the military, Morrison also worked at SunTrust bank in Richmond, which is now Truist, for 35 years. She worked from the mailroom to boardroom, rising to the ranks of group vice president.
“Everything I have done, it has been with people,” Morrison said. “It has been helping somebody. Like in the bank, it was customer service, and in the military, I was always with my soldiers.”
Even after two high-powered careers in banking and in the military took her all across the country, Morrison said she couldn’t simply retire.
“If she wants to do it, she wants to make sure that everybody is okay, and she doesn’t require any type of accolades,” Harper-Tunley said. Harper-Tunley is also a Kenbridge native who recently moved back home after decades in Northern Virginia.
Upon learning that she became a finalist for the “Remarkable Women” contest, Morrison was speechless.
“I cried. I did because again, I don’t see myself as remarkable in the sense of the word,” Morrison said. “I see myself as doing what I am supposed to do based on God’s word to help other people.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0