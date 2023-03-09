Open in App
Hendersonville, NC
Times-News

West Henderson girls soccer blanks Hendersonville, showing it's taking nothing for granted

By Zachary Huber, Hendersonville Times-News,

2 days ago

After getting whistled for offsides several times to start the game, West Henderson 's Marianne Maxon finally timed her run just right in the 28th minute.

Her teammate sent her a perfect pass behind the Hendersonville backline that gave her a one-on-one situation with the opposing goalkeeper. Maxon took one dribble and flicked in a rolling shot for the easy goal, giving West Henderson an early lead in their girls soccer showdown with Hendersonville.

Maxon scored another early in the second half and the floodgates opened. West Henderson sophomore midfielder Lauren Clonch, sophomore striker Sarah Hughes and Maxon again added goals in its 5-0 win at Hendersonville on Wednesday.

“I felt once we set the tone in the first half by scoring the goal,” Falcons coach Brian Brewer said, “I thought we settled down and relaxed a little bit.”

MEET POLK COUNTY'S NEW COACH: Polk County football tabs former Arkansas, SMU assistant Dustin Fry as head coach

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 40 WNC athletes to watch in track, lacrosse, boys golf and boys tennis

WNC HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: 28 players to watch this spring

West Henderson’s dominant win over defending Mountain Foothills 7 Conference champion Hendersonville (2-2) makes it seem like the team is picking up right where it left off last season. The Falcons won their first conference title since 2009 and advanced to the NCHSAA 3A West semifinals before falling to South Point.

Brewer said the biggest lesson West Henderson (4-0) learned from that season-ending loss was to not take anything for granted. He also told his team that it now has a target on its back.

“We had a good run last year,” Brewer said. “And these kids know that they’re going to have to come out and work every night to get this far this year.”

The Falcons return 10 starters, but are replacing keeper Taylor Williams. Brewer added that his team is still young, too; the Falcons have five starting seniors while the rest of the lineup are sophomores and juniors.

However, those seniors are an integral part of West Henderson’s backline. They were a huge reason why the Bearcats were shut out on Tuesday and kept new goalkeeper Ava Heffner from having to make very many saves.

Brewer said the next step for the Falcons is to speed up the game ahead of some big non-conference matchups throughout the season.

“I mean, when you play good teams, you learn to play faster,” Brewer said. "And when you play Reynolds, Roberson, Asheville, Enka – we play the entire MAC – you play faster.”

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: West Henderson girls soccer blanks Hendersonville, showing it's taking nothing for granted

