Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp booked in jail for drive-by shooting

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

2 days ago

There were few basketball players like Shawn Kemp in his heyday. The six-time NBA All-Star’s high-flying ways helped put the Seattle SuperSonics on the map, forming a dynamic duo with Gary Payton in the 1990s.

At their peak, the Sonics were one of the most exciting teams in basketball. With the Reign Man providing his ferocious slam dunks and The Glove picking everyone’s pockets, the Sonics reached the postseason for seven consecutive years from 1990 to ’97.

But unfortunately, we’re not here today to revel in Kemp’s 13-year NBA career that wrapped up in 2003, as he’s currently facing a much more serious situation.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kemp, 53, has been booked in jail after an alleged drive-by shooting took place in the state of Washington.

We’re very early in the information-gathering process, as the Tacoma Police Department has indicated their investigation is currently underway, but this is certainly a situation that bears monitoring.

This isn’t Kemp’s first run-in with the law, as he was also charged with drug possession back in 2005 after being found with a small amount of cocaine and up to 60 grams of marijuana. Yet, these two alleged acts simply do not compare.

While it’s a bit of a large nugget to drop, we just don’t have any more information at this point. We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

