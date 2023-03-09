Jackson State slips past Grambling State in WBB SWAC Tourney

Jackson State defeated Grambling State in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney by a score of 59-50 on Wednesday evening. It was a tie game after the first 20 minutes, but the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Tigers 30-21 in the second half to come away with the win.

Jariyah Covington scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State . As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 37% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 61% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.83 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Quarterfinal #2 – Grambling State vs Jackson State

Grambling State was led by Leah Morrow, who recorded 12 points and five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.71 points per possession on 26% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 4-of-15 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Its next action is on March 10. The team will square off with TBA on a neutral court. On the other side, Grambling State fell to 9-20 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

