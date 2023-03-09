Casio’s Latest G-Shock Watches Are Ready for Celebrity Gamers’ Stylish Wrists

From video game-inspired series such as The Last of Us and The Witcher (among many others), to timepieces and tech inspired by the big screen , the worlds of gaming, fashion and Hollywood continue to collide. Star-loved brand Casio is the latest to tap the cyber universe for inspiration with its new G-Shock watch collection geared toward gamers.

Available starting today, the Gamer’s RGB collection ($110 to $130) comprises four digital-analog silhouettes designed to match your gaming devices. Old-school CRT screens are alive and well in the DW6900RGB-1 and GA100RGB-1A models, which feature glossy black bands and bezels and “rainbow vapor” faces. The GA2100RGB-1A and GA700RGB-1A designs are a throwback to vintage consoles with their matte black bases and fluorescent red, blue and yellow accents, and boast Casio’s Super Illuminator LED light, hand-shift and a world time (48 cities).

The watches boast classic G-Shock features such as resistance to shock and water (up to 200 meters), a 24-hour 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, a full auto calendar, multi-function arms and a date/month display.

Celebrity watch aficionado John Mayer previously released a limited-edition Casio G-Shock 6900 (inspired by his old Casio keyboard) with luxury timepiece retailer Hodinkee, and the brand’s signature chunky timekeepers have also been worn by Kim Kardashian (who wore a $73,000 collab with Bape auctioned off by Pharrell) Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Squid Game star Byung-hun Lee (who was an ambassador for the Oceanus line in his native South Korea) and Justin Bieber. Some of Casio G-Shock’s most memorable onscreen moments include being worn by Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , Chris Hemsworth in Extraction and Keanu Reeves in Speed , among other action-packed films.

The Gamer’s RGB collection is available starting today at Casio’s website, the G-Shock Soho store in New York (454 W Broadway) and select retailers; shop it online here and see every design below.

Casio G-Shock GA700RGB-1A Analog-Digital Watch

Casio G-Shock GA700RGB-1A Watch $110

Casio G-Shock GA-2100RGB-1A Analog-Digital Watch

Casio G-Shock GA-2100RGB-1A Watch $110

Casio G-Shock DW6900RGB-1 Digital Watch

Casio G-Shock DW6900RGB-1 Watch $120

Casio G-Shock GA100RGB-1A Analog-Digital Watch

Casio G-Shock GA100RGB-1A Watch $130

