Buffalo Peacemakers held 5th annual fundraiser at Seneca One

It’s the 5th annual Buffalo Peacemakers fundraiser at Seneca One where several of Buffalo’s biggest corporations gather to support Peacemakers to combat violence in Buffalo.

M&T Bank donated 50-thousand dollars to the organization.

“People like these corporations donated and make sure we have resources,” says Pastor James Giles. “The Buffalo Bills, Wegmans, M&T Bank and others contributed to make sure we have the resources to give to the communities that are impacted.”

Others that spoke with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person say these big time corporations in Buffalo are beginning to realize the need to fund Peacemakers to save the youth in Buffalo.

“They put themselves in really dangerous situations so they can help other people to stay safe,” says Mary Szabat, Senior Vice President of KeyBank. “And I have so much tremendous respect for these men and women who do this job and are here to support this community.”

The Peacemakers are also tackling the violence by working with law enforcement, schools and elected officials.

“We’re teaching our youth about nonviolence, and we’re teaching them and empowering them to have a voice and have them speak out against these kinds of things,” says Giles.

There are 55 Peacemakers that are helping the underserved youth in and around Buffalo.

Pastor James Giles tells 7 News the extra funding will help them recruit even more people and help with the youth programs.