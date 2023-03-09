Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Zach Plesac Showing He Could Have A Bounce Back Season For The Guardians

By Tommy Wild,

2 days ago

Zach Plesac gave the Cleveland Guardians a solid start against Team Mexico.

The Cleveland Guardians will be heading into the 2023 MLB season with one of the strongest rotations in baseball. Cleveland routinely has one of the best pitching staffs and this trend has every indication that it'll continue this season.

However, that doesn't mean that all of the starters will have their spot guaranteed as the season progresses. One pitcher who is under the most pressure to perform is Zach Plesac .

Plesac had an unlucky 2022 campaign. He had an ERA of 4.31 and a horrendous record of just 3-12. But this wasn't entirely his fault. Plesac had some of the worst run support in all of baseball.

But there were also parts of this unfortunate season that could easily have been avoided. For example, missing an extended period of time with a broken hand because of punching the mound in frustration.

Through Plesac's first two starts of Spring Training, he had a difficult time based on the numbers. Over four innings he gave up eight hits and five earned runs.

I'll give him some slack on these though. They're the first two starts of the year so there's going to be some rust. He also admitted to the broadcast team he was trying out a new pitch he worked on in the offseason in his Spring debut. That's what these games are all about.

The real flash of potential came in his third start of Spring against Team Mexico. Against this WBC team filled with Big Leaguers, Plesac pitched four shutout innings and only gave one hit. This is the type of start the Guardians need from their fifth man in the rotation.

Jul 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Starts such as this one still may not be enough though. Cleveland has a number of highly ranked prospects in their farm system such as Daniel Espino , Gavin Williams , and Tanner Bibee and it wouldn't be surprising to see one of them make their Big League debut in 2023.

If that happens then someone will have to be the odd man out.

Plesac is only in control of how he can perform. But the best thing that he can do is keep being consistent and giving the Guardians good innings and everything will fall into place.

