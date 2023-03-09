Open in App
Queens, NY
1010WINS

Attackers shouted homophobic, racist remarks during Queens train beating, hate crime taskforce investigating

By Curtis Brodner,

2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for four men who attacked and robbed a 47-year-old man on a Queens train while spewing homophobic and racist hate speech.

The group jumped the man on a Queens-bound 7 train approaching the 61st Street/Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Woodside around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 17, officials said.

The attackers allegedly made anti-gay and anti-Hispanic remarks while they pushed, kicked, punched and attempted to stab him.

They took the man’s cellphone and tried to take his wallet before fleeing the train at the station.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

