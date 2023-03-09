Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Helping Topeka families get the resources they need

By Matthew Johnstone,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQ1aK_0lCXELv200

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – In Downtown Topeka, you’ll find Tara Wallace hard at work.

She’s a social worker, trauma therapist, member of the YWCA Board, co-chair of the Advocacy Committee and much, much more.

The Topeka native works with low income, low access members of the community. She tackles hardships that get in the way of families accessing resources they desperately need.

She helps families by building upon the foundation they already have, highlighting their strengths and filing in the gaps with her knowledge and experience.

Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com

“People are so used to hearing how they don’t have and they don’t do and all the negative aspects of their situation that they need someone to champion for them, and to point out all the things that are working,” Wallace said. “Usually when things are going wrong, those are the biggest things that people want to emphasize.”

With a focus on enabling families by getting them the resources they need, and offering advice they need to hear, her dedication to helping the underdog succeed truly makes Tara a remarkable woman.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center opens Giraffe and Friends
Topeka, KS21 hours ago
Why you need to enroll your kids in summer camp sooner rather than later
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Friends of Scouting campaign raises funds for Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawrence, Kan., looking to create pallet shelter village to address homeless in community
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Topeka city councilman comments on homeless problem, other issues
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Area Students Among 30 Named as 2023 Rudd Scholars
Wichita, KS2 days ago
George and Miller leave Topeka for Memphis
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioner mourns Ted Ensley
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property
Topeka, KS15 hours ago
Topeka High band celebrates 100 years with original song
Topeka, KS2 days ago
First Topeka’s Got Talent competition to be held at Washburn University
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka preschool celebrates Severe Weather Preparedness week
Topeka, KS3 days ago
VETERAN SALUTE: Keeping communications secure in Vietnam
Emporia, KS2 days ago
Crumbling Royal Towers complex to be condemned
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Washburn’s new president makes first TV appearance with KSNT 27 News
Topeka, KS3 days ago
How a Kansan is responsible for most of our modern comedy
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Warehouse on fire south of Topeka, firefighters responding
Topeka, KS1 day ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO20 hours ago
No deal: City of Lawrence, developers reach ‘mutual impasse’ on proposed site of Pallet Shelter Village
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Boost Mobile outages strike nation, impacts Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Veterinary clinics warn of uptick in bacterial disease spreading among pets
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
Subway and Taco Johns coming to Emporia Turnpike Service Area
Emporia, KS3 days ago
Time To Plant Potatoes
Manhattan, KS3 days ago
Grand Funk Railroad brings back the nostalgia of the 70’s
Topeka, KS1 day ago
RCPD investigates after 11-year-old accused of battering school officials
Manhattan, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy