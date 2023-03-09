President Biden and the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia will meet in San Diego Monday

President Joe Biden will meet in San Diego on Monday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss long-standing security issues, the White House said Wednesday night.

Their focus will primarily be on the AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-U.S.) partnership, which commits the three nations to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The agreement also is meant to lead to the construction of nuclear-powered submarines in Australia.

The alliance also further intends to strengthen the country's abilities to deal with defense issues that could arise with China.

The White House did not say where or what time the world leaders will meet when they arrive in San Diego. Nor did it comment on a report by Bloomberg News that said Biden will announce a nuclear submarine deal during a ceremony at a San Diego Navy base.

San Diego is home to Submarine Squadron 11, which is composed of four Los Angeles-class hunter-killer submarines, which can launch different types of missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. They do not stock nuclear weapons.

The city also is home to more than 50 surface ships, which makes San Diego the largest Navy installation on the West Coast.

Local Navy officials deferred comment on the meeting to federal officials.

Politico reported that Biden will visit Rancho Santa Fe on Monday or Tuesday for a fundraising event.

The White House said Biden will travel to Monterrey Park on Tuesday to discuss gun violence prevention. A gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio there on Jan. 21 during a Lunar New Year's celebration.

