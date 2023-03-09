Mayoral hopefuls pressed about past controversial statements

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- During their first one-on-one forum for the Chicago mayoral runoff, candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas each were pressed about past comments they’ve made that may not appeal to some voters.

There was video of Vallas in 2009 saying he was more of a Republican than a Democrat. Chicago’s city elections are nonpartisan but offices have long been held by Democrats.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat,” Vallas told Channel 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, who hosted the Wednesday event at WMAQ studios. “I worked for Dawn Clark Netsch in Phil Rock in the Senate. I ran for office as a Democrat in the [2002] Democratic primary against Rod Blagojevich.”

Vallas, a former Chicago public schools chief, also was Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn’s running mate in 2014.

As for Johnson, he is dogged by past comments about “defunding the police.”

“What do you say to Chicagoans who do want more officers in their neighborhoods?” Ahern asked.

Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, said he has a public safety plan that would hire 200 new detectives, “so that we can actually solve crime in the city of Chicago.”

Johnson accused Vallas of being against teaching Black history in schools – a charge Vallas denied. Vallas blamed Johnson and the county board for COVID-era economic shutdowns; Johnson said that was caused by the pandemic, not the elected officials.

In this election, Vallas is positioned as the comparatively conservative candidate, one who is backed by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. Johnson, a former teacher, is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and has run on a progressive platform. Observers say both candidates are trying to court moderate voters to clinch the April 4 election.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram