WHNT News 19

Suspect arrested in connection to multiple area arson investigations

By Jess Grotjahn,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNzup_0lCXBUnO00

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with multiple arson fires.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said deputies responded to County Road 8 in Greenhill to check reports that a man was setting multiple structures on fire.

1 killed, 3 others injured in Hazel Green house fire

The first officer at the scene reportedly saw a man pouring gasoline on a house. When the officer confronted the man, Sheriff Hamilton said the suspect picked up a compound bow and arrow.

The officer subdued the suspect and took him into custody. Sheriff Hamilton did not release the suspect’s name or charges against him at this time.

Investigators believe the man set fire to a total of 2 mobile homes, 2 vehicles, and a shed.

St. Florian Police and Killen Police also responded to the scene.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the state Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

