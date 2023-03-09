2 Iowa men charged after bringing starving dog to vet

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Two Des Moines men are facing multiple animal neglect charges after they brought an emaciated dog to a metro animal hospital over the weekend – leading to the discovery of two more starving dogs on Wednesday.

Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton, both 21, are each charged with two counts of animal neglect. Lofton is facing two probation violations as well.

According to Des Moines Police, the men brought an adult husky to Iowa Veterinary Specialties on Saturday. The dog weighed only 12 pounds; the AKC lists the healthy weight for an adult husky in the 35-60 pound range. Veterinarians were forced to euthanize the dog.

A necropsy revealed the dog had not been fed for weeks, according to police. On Wednesday morning, police took Jorgenson and Lofton into custody. They also rescued two more huskies from their home on the west side of Des Moines. Police told WHO 13 that the dogs were kept in cages so small, the dogs couldn’t stand up.

The ARL described one of the dogs as emaciated and the second as “very skinny”. Both dogs are under six years old. They are now in the care of the Animal Rescue League’s veterinary team. The ARL said they plan to release more information on the conditions of the dogs when it is available.

