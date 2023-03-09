Previously missing Crofton girl found safe

CROFTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a missing teenage girl last seen a week ago has been found safe.

Kentucky State Police started the search after 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell ran away from her home in Crofton during the early hours of March 1.

Officers say no one had seen her for several days until she was found recently and reported safe on March 8.

Kentucky State Police thanks the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Christian County Emergency Management, Christian County Rescue, Green River Correctional Complex, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI for their help.

