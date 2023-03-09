Man arrested after assaulting multiple food tent employees in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Mexico man was arrested after assaulting multiple food tent employees north of the Fremont Street Experience, according to an arrest report.

Jason Wiggins of Los Lunas, New Mexico is facing charges of attempted larceny from a person, five counts of battery, and one count of resisting a public officer.

Jason Wiggins (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to police, on March 6 around 7:45 p.m., Metro officers were dispatched to a fight at 530 North Las Vegas Boulevard near East Bonanza Road. Officers were told that a group of about seven people were in a fight with employees from a business.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple people standing around the business. They were pointed to two men who were walking away, and were told that they were the ones who started the fight, police said. Police detained both men.

Officers then spoke to an employee who recorded the fight on her phone. According to police, she said she was working under a food tent when one of her coworkers said that a man, later identified as Wiggins, was causing a scene.

Wiggins then walked toward the tent and was “loud and aggressive.” Wiggins saw the woman recording him and attempted to grab the phone from her. Police said that is when a fight broke out.

According to police, another employee saw the Wiggins and a second man yelling and putting their hands on two female employees. An employee attempted to calm the group down.

Police said shortly after, another man walked up and punched an employee in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Cell phone footage showed Wiggins and another man, later identified as Michael Boyd, punching an employee in the face multiple times. Wiggins then appeared to run up to another employee and shove him to the ground, according to police.

Police said another unidentified man, who police were told was allegedly Wiggins’ son, ran up to an employee and hit him in the face multiple times.

According to police, Wiggins also pushed another employee into a sink and was throwing items from the shelves onto the ground.

After the large fight, police said that Wiggins returned with a “Thermos bottle” and hit someone in the head and neck area with the bottle.

According to police, there were five victims of Wiggins’ assault with one employee left with bruising on his face and a large cut on his forehead.

Wiggins was taken to CCDC but was later released from custody, records showed.

