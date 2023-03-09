What Hubert Davis said about Armando Bacot's injury for UNC-Virginia at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO – North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis is optimistic about Armando Bacot’s ankle injury.

Following UNC’s 85-61 win against Boston College in the Tar Heels’ opening game of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, Davis told reporters that Bacot is “already back at the hotel getting treatment” for his left ankle.

“I've never seen anybody sustain ankle sprains and be able to come back like (Bacot) can,” Davis said. “He didn't think it was as bad as the one obviously in the Final Four and also the one that – when he hurt it at Virginia.”

Bacot rolled his ankle late in the first half, left the court, and returned to play the first six minutes of the second half before sitting on the bench for the rest of the game.

Bacot was not made available to media members following Wednesday’s game, but he had a brief interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe before leaving to receive treatment.

Bacot said he "just took a wrong step" and "rolled it a little bit, but I'm (gonna) be fine."

UNC ROLLS BOSTON COLLEGE: UNC basketball’s offense rolls in rout of Boston College at ACC Tournament

BACOT INJURY: UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Boston College

ACC TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS: ACC Tournament 2023 predictions: Can Duke, UNC basketball make a run in Greensboro?

“Yeah, they were able to loosen it up at halftime, and that's why he felt like he could go out there and play,” Davis said.

“He was hobbling a little bit in the second half, and then I asked him, I said, ‘Are you OK?’ And he said, ‘No, I feel really good.’ Once I took him out, then it was done. I didn't want it to stiffen up or get cold, and so once we took him out, I tried to keep him there as long as possible, and then took him out so he could be done for the night.”

Bacot, UNC’s second-leading scorer (16.5 points) and top rebounder (10.5 rebounds per game), finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“When Armando is out there, whether it's 100 percent or 75 percent, that's good news for us,” Davis said.

The Tar Heels play No. 2 Virginia (23-6) at 7 p.m. in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Bacot said he'll be "ready to go."

"Yeah, he's tough as nails. He wanted to be out there for this team. I don't have no doubt that he'll be ready to play (against Virginia)," Davis said of Bacot.

"That just goes to show how much Armando cares about this team, this program, and then just shows how much he'll be willing to put his body on the line for this team."

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What Hubert Davis said about Armando Bacot's injury for UNC-Virginia at ACC Tournament