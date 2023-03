jambroadcasting.com

Baseball Defeats Hardin-Simmons University 8-2 By Schreiner University, 5 days ago

By Schreiner University, 5 days ago

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team won their road non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 8-2. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference ...