LSU basketball: Forward Derek Fountain out vs. Georgia with a right shoulder injury

LSU basketball forward Derek Fountain sat out of Wednesday's matchup against Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament with a right shoulder injury, according to ESPN.

Fountain will be day-to-day following the injury, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advertiser.

Fountain sustained the injury after colliding with a teammate on a screen during a practice leading up to Wednesday's game, ESPN reported. He was on the bench in street clothes and had his right arm in a sling during the game.

At 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, Fountain has started 23 games for the Tigers this season, including every matchup in conference play leading up to the SEC Tournament. He is averaging eight points and 5.5 rebounds per contest, also shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Freshman Jalen Reed started in Fountain's place at power forward against Georgia. Wednesday was Reed's 10th start of the season.

