Open in App
Zeeland, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Holland Sentinel

Merritt Alderink throws down 33 as Zeeland West tops Grandville in 2OT

By Lenny Padilla,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znYjB_0lCX5cRL00

ZEELAND - When Zeeland West needed him most, Merritt Alderink stepped up. Over and over again.

The junior forward scored a game-high 33 points as the Dux rallied to beat Grandville 75-69 in a wild double overtime game on Wednesday night in a Division 1 district semifinal game.

Alderink had three points in the first overtime and 11 more in double overtime.

“Merritt knew he had the advantage and we wanted him to have the ball,” Zeeland West coach David Klyn said. “And he made the plays when he needed to. What a game!”

Zeeland West (17-6) advances to the district championship game on Friday night at Zeeland East.

Alderink, an athletic 6-foot-7 forward, has four Division I college offers. Does he like playing in games like Wednesday night?

“I loved it!” he said. “The atmosphere was amazing. It’s way better to have to come back to be a team in overtime than to blow them out. It’s such a good feeling.”

With 54 seconds left in regulation, Alderink tied the game with a free throw to make it 54-54 and eventually sending it to overtime.

In the first overtime, Logan Stoep-Stockwell hit a 3-pointer and Tyson Mann had a two for Grandville. Luke Bakker had a bucket and then Alderink scored as well. With 39 seconds left in the first OT, Alderink was fouled and he made one of two free throws to tie it at 59-59 to send it into a double overtime.

Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer

The second overtime wasn’t really close, however. Alderink just did whatever he wanted and Grandville couldn’t stop him. He scored a stunning 11 points in the four-minute period.

Said Klyn “We just kept saying to our guys each time we went into another overtime period, ‘you get four more minutes to play with these guys. Let’s finish this so we can play another night.’”

Alderink was 11-of-18 from the free-throw line and also had nine rebounds. Myles Steffen had 16 points, including 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in double OT and Bakker had 13 points and six rebounds.

“Myles was great,” Alderink said. “He’s worked so hard. He’s gotten better every game.”

Klyn was blown away by the play of Grandville guard Tyson Mann, who had 30 points, including 10 points after regulation.

“Holy cow, that kid was awesome!” Klyn said. “After the game, I asked him ‘Where are you going to college?’ What a player. Just an absolute gamer. Never looked rattled. Always in control. Great point guard.”

Cam Regnerus had 14 points, Ryder Haight 10 and Logan Stoep-Stockwell had nine for Grandville (15-9).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Zeeland, MI newsLocal Zeeland, MI
Heavy, wet snow blankets West Michigan, closes many schools on Friday, March 10
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Muskegon Big Reds outlast Reeths-Puffer for Division 1 district title
Muskegon, MI9 hours ago
Muskegon-area boys basketball district final scores and regional schedules
Muskegon, MI14 hours ago
Hackett, Battle Creek Central, Kalamazoo Central all claim District titles
Kalamazoo, MI14 hours ago
A freshman leads Rockford to a regional championship, again
Rockford, MI1 day ago
Thornapple Kellogg senior misses state championships due to injury
Middleville, MI1 day ago
Muskegon cruises past Grand Rapids Union, 72-38
Muskegon, MI2 days ago
Kalamazoo-area boys basketball district semifinal scores and updated schedules
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Overtimes and upsets headline Grand Rapids-area boys hoops district semifinals
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Decades-long title drought snapped during Grand Rapids boys hoops district finals
Grand Rapids, MI11 hours ago
BC Central AD violated policies in fan ban, docs show
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Michigan Makers Market indoor shopping event in downtown Muskegon will feature over 90 vendors
Muskegon, MI2 days ago
Storm timeline for snow starting, stopping, heaviest fall
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
West Michigan pilot killed in Nevada crash to be laid to rest Wednesday
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
When Do Grand Rapids Ice Cream Shops Open?
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Nonprofit ice cream shop opening in Holland
Holland, MI1 day ago
Rockford driver loses control on slippery roads, collides with semi, snow plow
Rockford, MI1 day ago
West Michigan Fried Chicken and Chili Dog Joint Shuts Doors for Good
Jenison, MI3 days ago
The University Club to move after 100 years
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Longtime Grand Rapids pastor dies at 97
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Snowfall reports | Fluffy snow piled up across West Michigan. Here's how much we got:
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
US-31 Shut Down Overnight After Semi Crash
Grand Haven, MI5 hours ago
Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan
Byron Center, MI2 days ago
Kentwood man sentenced in baby's overdose
Kentwood, MI2 days ago
Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Barn destroyed, smoke seen for miles in Southwest Michigan fire
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
City withdraws effort to 'restore the rapids' to Grand River
Grand Rapids, MI20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue person from Muskegon house fire
Muskegon, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy