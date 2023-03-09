Battle of church and state, goodbye to piece of local history: your Thursday briefing

Good morning, Small Wonder!

Church vs. state

A fundamental aspect of the Catholic Church could soon be challenged by a bill up for consideration by Delaware lawmakers that seeks to change reporting requirements for priests over confessions involving child abuse and neglect, reports Esteban Parra.

“The bill would amend Delaware's child abuse and neglect laws by removing an exemption that priests must report such offenses when heard during confessions — a key part of the church’s sacramental theology and practice that, if violated, could result in being ostracized,’’ he writes.

A few key points:

House Bill 74, introduced last week by Rep. Eric Morrison, a Democrat from Glasgow, makes Delaware one of at least three states looking to update mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect laws.

Like other dioceses around the world, the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington said priests are prohibited from breaking the seal of confession and they are bound to keep this confidence.

If the bill passes, only attorneys will be allowed to remain under privileged communication.

For much more on this important issue, read Esteban’s story here.

Last call for historic tavern

Ryan Cormier has the pulse of Delaware’s nightlife, with a keen sense of what’s trending and deep appreciation of the state’s history. Both come to play in his scoop about the reasons behind the recent shuttering of The Jackson Inn, a 1700s-era tavern that may once have served President Andrew Jackson.

In recent years, this dive bar reinvented itself as a live music venue, without losing the low-fi appeal that brings in blue-collar regulars, politicos, well-heeled customers – even having once served as an external “conference room’’ for generations of du Pont employees. Ryan describes this “living piece of Delaware history that still boasts a pay phone that doubles as the bar's landline and a non-functioning cigarette machine that's still stocked with surely dry packs of cigs from another era.’’

Learn more the history and mythology of the beloved watering hole, the reasons for its closure and plans for a marathon send-off.

