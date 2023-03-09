Four-star Josh Flowers commits to Mississippi State football, is first member of 2024 recruiting class

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay opened the 2024 recruiting cycle with a splash. Quarterback Josh Flowers announced his commitment to MSU via social media on Wednesday , becoming the Bulldogs' first commit in the upcoming class.

Flowers, who visited campus last weekend, is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings . He is a native of Mobile, Alabama, who attends Baker High School.

He has offers from Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Florida, NC State, Texas A&M, Tulane and UAB. Flowers' commitment comes less than a month after he announced he received an offer from the Bulldogs and less than two months since Barbay was named offensive coordinator.

Flowers is the No. 21 quarterback in the upcoming class and the No. 19 player out of Alabama.

Mississippi State, behind four four-star prospects, had the No. 10 recruiting class in the SEC last season, which ranked 26th nationally. Securing the group wasn't easy for Arnett, as former MSU coach Mike Leach died a week before the early signing period opened.

