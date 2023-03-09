Open in App
Starkville, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Clarion Ledger

Four-star Josh Flowers commits to Mississippi State football, is first member of 2024 recruiting class

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

2 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay opened the 2024 recruiting cycle with a splash. Quarterback Josh Flowers announced his commitment to MSU via social media on Wednesday , becoming the Bulldogs' first commit in the upcoming class.

Flowers, who visited campus last weekend, is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings . He is a native of Mobile, Alabama, who attends Baker High School.

DAY 1: What Will Rogers said of Mississippi State football's new offense at first spring practice

NEW FACES: Mississippi State football newcomers who could push for starting jobs as spring practice opens

MSU TO NFL: Mississippi State football's Emmanuel Forbes catches eyes at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash, weight

He has offers from Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Florida, NC State, Texas A&M, Tulane and UAB. Flowers' commitment comes less than a month after he announced he received an offer from the Bulldogs and less than two months since Barbay was named offensive coordinator.

Flowers is the No. 21 quarterback in the upcoming class and the No. 19 player out of Alabama.

Mississippi State, behind four four-star prospects, had the No. 10 recruiting class in the SEC last season, which ranked 26th nationally. Securing the group wasn't easy for Arnett, as former MSU coach Mike Leach died a week before the early signing period opened.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay83l_0lCX5Zk200

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Four-star Josh Flowers commits to Mississippi State football, is first member of 2024 recruiting class

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSU linebacker donates NIL check to Tupelo Police Athletic League
Tupelo, MS17 hours ago
'We Need All 13 Practices Left and Then Some': How The New Coaching Dynamics Will Help the Team During Spring Practice
Starkville, MS1 day ago
'I Can Make Any System Work': Will Rogers Addresses QB Debate, Beginning of Spring Practice
Starkville, MS1 day ago
Lemonis discusses ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje’s workload
Mississippi State, MS2 days ago
Kidnapped Mississippi children recovered safely on I-75
Shannon, MS2 days ago
Former Starkville police chief voiced frustration with city's lack of Black History Month recognition
Starkville, MS2 days ago
Columbus man accused of abusing elderly father
Columbus, MS2 days ago
Mississippi man charged after reportedly throwing his elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Columbus, MS2 days ago
Bond set, more charges announced for suspect in Columbus shooting
Columbus, MS3 days ago
Ex-police chief rips city for overlooking Black History Month
Starkville, MS3 days ago
New wine bar opens on University Drive
Starkville, MS3 days ago
Mooreville Community Rallies Around Local High School Student With Rare Cancer
Mooreville, MS4 days ago
Local authorities warn giving false information can lead to criminal charges
West Point, MS17 hours ago
Almost 10 pounds of meth seized in Lee County bust
Saltillo, MS4 days ago
One dead in overnight shooting in Tupelo
Tupelo, MS6 days ago
'Outfits From Kay Bain’s Closet' on display at Oren Dunn Museum
Tupelo, MS4 days ago
Macon police search for man accused of writing bad check
Macon, MS4 days ago
Police Detain Individual After Deadly Tupelo Shooting
Tupelo, MS4 days ago
Two 4 County Electric trucks crash into one another
Columbus, MS6 days ago
The Mansion at 11281 Road 468
Philadelphia, MS4 days ago
Man arrested for threatening Clay County Courthouse staff, visitors
West Point, MS3 days ago
Columbus City Council approves donating land to Homeless Coalition
Columbus, MS3 days ago
Two missing people last seen together
Columbus, MS13 days ago
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Mccomb, MS27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy