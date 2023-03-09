Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Search for killer after body found in airport area identified

By Melissa Moon,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HppVC_0lCX3bls00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman found dead along the side of Holmes Road last week has been identified as 39-year-old Kandi Walker.

One found dead on side of road in airport area

Police haven’t said how Walker died but said her death is being investigated as a homicide, and they need help finding the person responsible.

On March 2 at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a man down at call in the 2600 block of Holmes. They said Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said this was an ongoing homicide investigation.

Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

If you have any information that can help police find the killer, you are urged to contact Sgt. E. Dobbins or the Homicide Bureau at 636-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who shot four people, killing three, at Memphis apartments identified, police say
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Suspect identified in Fayette County Subway shooting
Oakland, TN1 day ago
Woman dead, 2 detained after South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Flock camera helps police in Arkansas nab South Carolina fugitives
Trumann, AR1 day ago
Teacher finds wedding ring after 6-year-old buries it as “treasure”
Germantown, TN18 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Raleigh shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Robbery suspects targeting Latinx community, police say
Memphis, TN3 days ago
South Memphis shooting leaves one dead, woman charged
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Video: Car crashes into home with 5 kids inside
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Grauer brothers remembered by friends and family in Midtown
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Victim uses Air Tag to find stolen vehicle
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Clothing store targeted in Southland Mall smash and grab
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
One dead after shooting at Northeast Memphis apartments
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Memphis Mayor condemns “revolving door” of crime
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser
Memphis, TN1 day ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD issues city watch for 11-year-old boy
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Juveniles accused of violent crime spree spark conversation of change
Memphis, TN1 day ago
ATF agents raid wrong motel room, detain innocent woman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Train hits truck trailer in Marion, Ark.
Marion, AR1 day ago
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy