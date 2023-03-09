Search for killer after body found in airport area identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman found dead along the side of Holmes Road last week has been identified as 39-year-old Kandi Walker.

Police haven’t said how Walker died but said her death is being investigated as a homicide, and they need help finding the person responsible.

On March 2 at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a man down at call in the 2600 block of Holmes. They said Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said this was an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information that can help police find the killer, you are urged to contact Sgt. E. Dobbins or the Homicide Bureau at 636-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.