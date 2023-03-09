Open in App
Holyoke, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Holyoke Community College hosts health careers open house

By Kayleigh Thomas,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCIZN_0lCX3Ctp00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local college is hoping to help fill workforce demand for a number of sectors. Holyoke Community College is hoping to meet the demand for health professionals with educational programs and career explorations.

Springfield looks to receive more funding for road projects

Holyoke Community College hosted an open house Wednesday night for those interested in careers or education programs in healthcare, animal care, or human services. Those in attendance had the chance to tour the Center for Health Education and get a first-hand look at HCC’s simulation labs. Painting a picture of what healthcare workers do on a day-to-day basis.

Amy Brandt, the Dean of Health Sciences and Culinary Arts told 22News, “When you look at healthcare right now, the model of healthcare is changing, and the population is aging, so what that means is there is much more opportunity today than there was over 20 years ago.”

Representatives from the offices of financial aid, admissions, advising, and workforce development were also there to assist those interested in exploring these career paths.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Springfield offering lifeguard training course
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
“Get Boosted” clinics in Springfield offering $75 gift cards
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
I Found Light Against All Odds supports local at-risk youth with fundraising event in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosts Legislative Breakfast
Longmeadow, MA21 hours ago
Amherst looking for community input on solar development
Amherst, MA23 hours ago
Local Farmer Awards sees expansion with gift from new funder
Agawam, MA1 day ago
Westover ARB honored for customer service and mission support
Chicopee, MA22 hours ago
Pittsfield to host free monthly wellness clinics
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago
Stop & Shop donates $15K to local school to assist with food insecurity in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Children of Westfield Boys and Girls Club collect food for local pantry
Westfield, MA21 hours ago
Healey visits Just Roots in Greenfield, announces new role for rural affairs
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield students putting final touches on St. Patrick’s Parade float
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Governor Maura Healey Keynote at Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Western Massachusetts Labor Federation holds event to voice concerns to lawmakers
Chicopee, MA23 hours ago
City of Chicopee raises Irish flag ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Chicopee, MA22 hours ago
John Boyle O’Reilly Club kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day
Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Governor Healey announced the creation of Director of Rural Affairs in Deerfield
Deerfield, MA1 day ago
Safety and security reviewed ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA18 hours ago
Recreational and medical marijuana retail shop approved in Enfield
Enfield, CT23 hours ago
Car seat safety event in Wilbraham Sunday
Wilbraham, MA7 hours ago
‘Voices of Resilience’ celebrating women of color during International Women’s Day
Longmeadow, MA2 days ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Donate blood to help sickle cell patients
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Ramos campaign kick-off: State Rep. Orlando Ramos one of four declared candidates
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Madness & Mystery featured at Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Mobile sports betting goes live Friday across Massachusetts
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Stavros files complaint, claims Northeast Health Group is pressuring residents to leave
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Car fire on Beauchamp Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Fentanyl Concerns: Fentanyl leading cause of death among adults ages 18 to 45
Springfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy