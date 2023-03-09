Open in App
York Daily Record

Closed since 2020, Heritage Rail Trail will soon reopen at Blackbridge with new structure

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record,

2 days ago
Officially closed since 2020, due to falling debris from Blackbridge railroad bridge, a portion of the Heritage Rail Trail could reopen by the end of April, according to Rail Trail Authority Executive Director Gwen Loose, adding that it will depend on the availability of supplies.

The exact location of the closure is one mile north of the Route 30 trailhead parking lot and 1.5 miles south of Emig/Mundis Mill roads. The trail has been used to this location from either direction, but signage at the bridge tells people to turn around.

Massive ruins: Have you ever wondered about the large concrete structure along the trail north of Route 30?

Work began in September 2022 to construct a protection canopy over the Heritage Rail Trail at this Norfolk Southern Blackbridge Railroad Bridge, as required by the railroad, according to a York County Rail Trail post last year.

The footings for the structure are already in place and metal supports and a canopy will protect people passing under the bridge. "It will look a lot like a carport," Loose said.

