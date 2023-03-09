KANSAS CITY — Kansas men’s basketball’s postseason journey begins Thursday with a Big 12 Conference tournament matchup in Kansas City against West Virginia.

The top-seeded Jayhawks (25-6) are coming in after a loss on the road in their regular season finale against Texas. The eighth-seeded Mountaineers (19-13) are coming in after a win in their Big 12 tournament opener against ninth-seeded Texas Tech. Kansas swept the regular season series against West Virginia.

The Jayhawks will look to continue to bolster its resume that could earn it the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers will look to ensure they have a spot in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Kansas beat West Virginia when the two sides met in the Big 12 tournament.

Here’s how to follow along.

How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia basketball

When: 2 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 9

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference tournament game