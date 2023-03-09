Open in App
Lawrence, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference tournament game

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal,

2 days ago

KANSAS CITY — Kansas men’s basketball’s postseason journey begins Thursday with a Big 12 Conference tournament matchup in Kansas City against West Virginia.

The top-seeded Jayhawks (25-6) are coming in after a loss on the road in their regular season finale against Texas. The eighth-seeded Mountaineers (19-13) are coming in after a win in their Big 12 tournament opener against ninth-seeded Texas Tech. Kansas swept the regular season series against West Virginia.

The Jayhawks will look to continue to bolster its resume that could earn it the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers will look to ensure they have a spot in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Kansas beat West Virginia when the two sides met in the Big 12 tournament.

RELATED: KU announces renovation plans for Allen Fieldhouse, Wagnon Student Athlete Center

RELATED: Jalen Wilson sees path for Kansas basketball to No. 1 overall seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

Here’s how to follow along.

How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia basketball

When: 2 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 9

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference tournament game

