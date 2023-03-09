Back from injury, Savannah Davis leads McKenzie girls basketball into 1A semifinals

MURFREESBORO − When McKenzie junior guard Savannah Davis suffered a spiral fracture on her right hand in a Dec. 1 loss to Westview, Rebels coach John Wilkins hoped she could return to action in eight weeks.

Davis came back in six.

Last season's Class 1A Miss Basketball didn't take well to having to sit out, and pushed herself to come back as soon as she could. Now, Davis is making up for lost time.

Playing in her future college arena, the Middle Tennessee State commit scored 21 points to lead defending state champion McKenzie to a 63-44 win over Peabody in Wednesday's state quarterfinal.

The Rebels (24-7) will face Van Buren County (24-9) in a semifinal Friday at 2:45 p.m.

"We played quite a lot of the year without her, and during that time other kids had to step up and did," Wilkins said. "Growing pains at times, but ultimately I think we grew from it. Having her back allows us to put five people on the floor you have to worry about that can score and handle the ball and defend."

Davis came out firing with 15 points on 11 shots in the first half. She attributed her hot start to a combination of an assertive mentality and the Golden Tide's defense.

The 3-pointer wasn't falling for McKenzie, which went 1-for-13 in what Wilkins said was the Rebels' worst output of the season. But Davis, a 43% 3-point shooter, took just two 3-pointers, and instead found plenty of space in the lane.

"The way they were guarding, there was just a lot of open gaps," Davis said. "And we were not hitting shots. So I thought maybe I should drive and go in."

There were a couple silver linings for Davis during her spell on the bench. It allowed her to see the game from a different perspective. In addition, it allowed senior Kylie Reynolds to step up her game: Reynolds is averaging 16.6 points and is a Miss Basketball finalist.

"Kylie, everybody can trust her," Davis said. "She took over the game. ... She's gained a lot of confidence and that's showing right now."

Wilkins doesn't see Davis' return and Reynolds' ascendance as a too-many-cooks situation. Rather, he's "blessed" to have the reigning Miss Basketball and another finalist on the same team.

"It's neat, it's special," Wilkins said. "Probably will never happen again. They've both worked hard and put time in for that to happen."

