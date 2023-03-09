Open in App
Staunton, VA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Leader

The Stocking Mask series: limited-time glimpse from behind the paywall

By Jeff Schwaner, Staunton News Leader,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5NLL_0lCX27XE00

In early March 2022, The News Leader published the first part of the subscriber-only, 10-part narrative project The Stocking Mask.

The project told the story of Staunton as a city gripped by fear in 1979, when its citizens found out a serial rapist was in their midst — and had been operating in the shadows for nearly half the year before the police and the daily paper broke the silence in July to warn residents that a masked intruder had been entering into homes through open windows and attacking women since early March.

As befits a story of the 1970s, The Stocking Mask is about the cultural crossroads of that time. People in 1979 were dealing with residual sexism and racism in public institutions throughout the decade after the civil rights movement and the women's liberation movement took hold in America.

It's also got a psychic, and a kid crime-fighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4810Y5_0lCX27XE00

Where local journalism thrives, your community gets stronger watchdog stories that hold those in power accountable; you also get the best we can give you in powerful writing and storytelling.

Local journalism thrives because of loyal subscribers, whether they read The News Leader in print or online. The Stocking Mask is a solid example of what we can do only with your support. If you are not yet a subscriber to The News Leader, this isn't the only story you've missed. The majority of our coverage of local business and the food and beverage industry is for subscribers only, as well as in-depth criminal trial coverage and investigative journalism and long-form narratives.

If you're not already a subscriber, enjoy this limited-time posting of The Stocking Mask. Get started at the link below. And think about catching up with everything else you've missed, through a subscription.

Subscribe now , and don't miss any of The News Leader's best stories.

Start the series: Serial rapist stalks vulnerable city while Staunton police, women’s college stay silent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4wsz_0lCX27XE00

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: The Stocking Mask series: limited-time glimpse from behind the paywall

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Staunton, VA newsLocal Staunton, VA
Authorities Search For Men Who Stole Change From McDonald’s
Staunton, VA3 days ago
Staunton EDA to host forum related to Staunton Crossing development
Staunton, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors
Charlottesville, VA19 hours ago
Robbery Fail! Smoke Shop Bandit Wears Mask to Conceal Identity, Proceeds to Steal Exact Items He Purchases Daily
Waynesboro, VA3 days ago
Harrisonburg man faces charges in Capital riot
Harrisonburg, VA2 days ago
Russian Nuclear Submarines Deployed Off U.S. Coast Spark Concern Among Officials
Verona, VA2 days ago
Update: Parent of unidentified child located
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Women Build helping to put up affordable homes in Albemarle
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Waynesboro asking for volunteers to clean up along river, streams on Earth Day
Waynesboro, VA21 hours ago
Waynesboro City Manager confirms digital infrastructure was stolen, posted online
Waynesboro, VA3 days ago
Charlottesville pediatrician, nurse worry people may lose Medicaid coverage
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
LPD: Parent of young boy found wandering alone identified
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
New Restaurants Bring Excitement to Lexington
Lexington, VA2 days ago
Harrisonburg grocery store working to keep prices down
Harrisonburg, VA3 days ago
Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet
Craigsville, VA4 days ago
Ann Beattie has More to Say
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show making stop at JPJ in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Handicapped Harrisonburg man without transportation after hit-and-run
Harrisonburg, VA1 day ago
Fire on Lindsay Road displaces residents
Gordonsville, VA1 day ago
Waynesboro: Sixth-grader arrested for bringing weapon on school property
Waynesboro, VA21 hours ago
Tensions Rise in Virginia Schools Over Racial Issues
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Harrisonburg Fire Department installs sprinkler systems at two city fire stations
Harrisonburg, VA2 days ago
Luray traffic stop leads to arrests
Luray, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy