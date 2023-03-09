Open in App
Austintown, OH
Ohio police report finding 31 bags of crack cocaine during traffic stop

By Joe Gorman,

2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found 31 bags of crack cocaine in a car driven by an Austintown man that was pulled over for an improper turn.

Marco Morgan, 51, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Youngstown woman arrested after 5-year-old found home alone

Morgan was arrested at about 7:20 p.m. by a member of the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit after a car he was driving was pulled over at West Dewey and Rosedale avenues for an improper turn.

Reports said Morgan had a driver’s license but no insurance or registration and his hands were shaking as he spoke to an officer. The officer also noticed marijuana cigars in the cup holder and told Morgan he had probable cause to search the car because of the marijuana.

The bags of crack were found in a Crown Royal bag which was underneath the front seat, reports said. Also inside the bag were three bags of fentanyl, according to the report.

