Panama vs. Netherlands, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch World Baseball Classic

By FTW Staff,

2 days ago
The World Baseball Classic is in full swing, and fans of the sport are already being treated to some thrilling games. One of the most highly anticipated matchups in Pool A is the game between the Netherlands and Panama, which will take place on Wednesday night.

The Dutch team got off to a great start in the tournament, securing a close 4-2 win over Cuba in their opening game, while Panama is a team that has the potential to cause an upset in the tournament. They have some talented players on their roster, and they will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss in their opening game.

This will be a fun tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Panama vs. Netherlands

  • When: Wednesday, March 8
  • Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS2, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Panama (+165) vs. Netherlands (-200)

O/U: 8.5

Want some action on the World Baseball Classic? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

