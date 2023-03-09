Triple shooting victim recalls the horror: ‘I thought I was gonna die’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family gathering in Ewa Beach turned violent, with three people going to the hospital for gunshot wounds — one of them in critical condition. One of the victims said the suspect is a neighbor and a family friend.

Nazer Pitpit said friends and family were celebrating the birth of his two-month-old son Tuesday night, March 7, when he heard what sounded like two very loud fireworks.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the suspect has been charged with multiple counts in this incident.

He is being charged with one count of attempted murder in the first-degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second-degree and three counts of firearm offences (use of firearm in separate felonly).

His bail has been set at $1 million.

“I yelled out, ‘Hey, you cannot be popping fireworks here,’ and five seconds later he opened the door he pointed the gun at me. I see the barrel,” said Pitpit.

Pitpit said he and the others were on the back porch, when the suspect broke the gate open and started firing.

“He fired the first shot he missed; and the second shot that he fired, he made sure he had me on aim. So, from right there, I thought I was gonna die,” said Pitpit.

Once the shooting started everyone ran toward the front door. Pitpit was grazed under his left eye and received stitches. A friend was shot near his ribs and is recovering at home. He feels awful for his father-in-law who will need surgery.

“Why did he involve him? You know he didn’t have nothing to do with us. All I know is he only has a grudge on me,” said Pitpit.

Pitpit said that he did have an argument with the suspect but that was two months ago, and there was never a conversation between them since then. He added that he feels guilty that his family has been traumatized by the incident.

“They don’t even want to live here anymore,” he said.

As for the suspect, Pitpit said he just went home until police arrived.

“He didn’t run away. He was already right there, shirtless, sitting down in front of his door; and he knew it was coming,” said Pitpit.

The suspect was arrested for three counts of attempted murder. Charges are pending.