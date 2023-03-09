Change location
See more from this location?
Lauderdale County, AL
WAFF
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
By Javon WilliamsWade SmithD'Quan Lee,2 days ago
By Javon WilliamsWade SmithD'Quan Lee,2 days ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday evening who was allegedly setting multiple structures on...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0