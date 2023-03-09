Gilroy farm workers devastated by January storms worry about approaching atmospheric river

Gilroy residents scramble to finish storm preparations ahead of atmospheric river 07:21

GILROY -- Workers at a family-run farm in Gilroy who are still dealing with the fallout and damage from the January storms on Wednesday were preparing for another direct hit.

During the heavy rains in January, floodwaters overwhelmed the property Ramiro Murrieta and his family lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.

Gilroy flooding near Highway 101 closure.

"The water took away everything that was here. The tractors got flooded. We got about five feet of water in the house," Murrieta said.

As the area braces for the arrival yet another atmospheric river, Murrieta and Raul Vega, another Mexican farmworker from the area, said they are incredibly concerned about the impact of the coming storm on their livelihood.

"We don't know what will happen to the land or the plants. Right now, everything is unknown and stressful," explained Murrieta.

Especially because their income from the farm could take another serious hit in the next few days when they still haven't recovered from the storms two months ago.

"Since January 11, I have been here cleaning, because the flood left many plants under the mud, and many are drying up," Vega said.

Despite their fears, both said they are determined to do everything they can to prepare for the approaching rain.

"We have no choice but to keep working," Murrieta added.

They said they plan to reinforce the banks of the nearby creek and do whatever they can to protect their equipment and crops.

"We are not planning on working tomorrow, because we don't know what's gonna happen," Murrieta said. "This is not easy. Some of us are battling depression as this goes on."

They are also working with their community to develop an emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do if the worst happens.