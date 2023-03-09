Open in App
South Beloit, IL
Beloit Daily News

South Beloit baseball trying to turn things around under new head coach

By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer,

2 days ago

SOUTH BELOIT—After an 0-14 season in 2022, the South Beloit baseball team was in need of a fresh face and culture to help turn things around.

What better way to accomplish that than with a brand new head coach?

Dominic Strangman, a social worker for the South Beloit School District, was tabbed as the team’s new leader this past offseason, and he said he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.

“I’ve been playing baseball my whole life,” Strangman said. “I was a pitcher for the club team at UW-Whitewater, and I always liked the sport. I’m excited to be here and happy to be getting into it.”

Strangman is from La Crosse and has had plenty of coaching experience in youth basketball and legion baseball.

In his first season as a varsity head coach, he will look to reverse the fourtantes of a struggling program.

“This year has been a learning experience for everyone,” he said. “It sounded like last season was a tough year for them. We are just taking things back to the basics and fundamentals. We have six seniors but most of the guys on the team are pretty young.”

Jared Schober is one of those returning seniors and, after playing through some tough losses last season, said he can’t wait for the new year to get underway.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I’m glad to be back on the field. I didn’t really think we were going to have a team, at first we really didn’t have the numbers. We’re not as experienced so definitely some stuff to work on, but I feel like there’s potential.”

Schober is one of the key players for the SoBos, and Strangman said he will anchor the shortstop position when he isn’t on the mound as the team’s ace.

“My mentality on the rubber is to just throw strikes,” Schober said. “Or I want to put the ball in play for my defense to make plays.”

Strangman said that the SoBos will have a good amount of depth with their pitching, a benefit of last season after the team mixed in having different players try different positions to try and find wins.

“It also helps with my background,” Strangman added. “I pitched in college, so I know how to develop some of those different pitches and the mentality that it takes to be a pitcher.”

Senior Derek Neal will be another strong arm in the rotation while younger guys like sophomores Zach Baker and Reece Binder will be plugged in with plenty of prior playing time.

Schober said that Neal is a guy who is stout on both offense and from the mound.

“He can put the ball in play,” Schober said. “He’s a strong hitter from the left side and he can throw it too.”

The SoBos will need the bats of Neal and Schober after hitting woes haunted them for much of last season, a factor Strangman will look for ways to fix.

“We’re going to play a lot of small ball,” Strangman said. “We’ll try to be aggressive on the basepaths and score ways that we can, whatever ways we can.”

The SoBos open the season at home on Wednesday, March 15 against Freeport Aquin Catholic.

“Hopefully we can build something in South Beloit,” Strangman said. “Getting these younger kids to develop and get better. I’m excited about putting the program in the upward direction.”

